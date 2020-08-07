Russian fighter jets scrambled to intercept US bomber over Sea of Okhotsk

The Russian airspace control systems detected an air target over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean approaching Russia’s state border at about 7 p.m. local time (12:00 p.m. Moscow time) on August 7, the Center said.

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Three Russian Su-35 fighters were scrambled to intercept a US strategic bomber and shadow it over the Sea of Okhotsk, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Friday.

"Three Su-35S fighters from the Eastern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces were scrambled one by one to intercept the target, which they identified as a US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber and consistently shadowed it over the Sea of Okhotsk," the National Defense Control Center said.

No violations of Russia’s state border by the US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber were allowed, the Center stressed.

"After the US plane moved away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighters safely returned to their home airfield," the National Defense Control Center said.

The entire flight of the three Russian Su-35S fighters proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, it said.