Russia’s Su-27 fighter scrambled to intercept US spy planes over Black Sea

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. A Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept a US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance plane and a US Navy P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft over the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Friday.

On August 7, the Russian airspace control systems detected two air targets over the neutral waters of the Black Sea approaching Russia’s state border. A Su-27 fighter from the Southern Military District’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to intercept the targets, the Center said.

"The crew of the Russian fighter consistently approached the air targets at a safe distance and identified them as a US Air Force strategic reconnaissance aircraft and a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol plane," it said.

No violations of the Russian state border by the US spy planes were allowed, the National Defense Control Center stressed.

"After the US reconnaissance planes moved away from Russia’s state border, the Russian fighter safely returned to its home airfield," the Center said.

The entire flight of the Russian Su-27 fighter proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, it stressed.

This is the eighth such incident over the past 16 days. The previous incidents took place on July 23, 24, 27, 30 and 31 and August 4 and 5. In particular, a Russian Su-27 fighter plane was scrambled on August 5 to intercept a US Air Force RC-135 reconnaissance plane and a US Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol plane over the Black Sea.