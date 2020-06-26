Foreign spy planes flew over 30 times near Russian borders over week

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Over 30 foreign planes conducted air reconnaissance near Russian borders over the week, according to the infographics published in the Defense Ministry’s newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda on Friday.

"Thirty-five spy planes of foreign states conducted air reconnaissance along the borders of the Russian Federation and were tracked by Russia’s radars," the infographics says.

Also, six drones flew close to the Russian borders, according to the infographics.

Russian fighter jets from the air defense quick reaction alert forces were scrambled 19 times to intercept foreign aircraft. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the infographics specifies.

Over the week, Russian pilots completed 301 flight shifts at 70 airfields as part of their combat training. More than 70 submarines, surface ships and support vessels stayed at sea, the Defense Ministry said.