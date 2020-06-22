Foreign spy planes flew over 30 times near Russian borders in past week

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Over 30 foreign planes conducted air reconnaissance near Russian borders in the past week, according to the infographics published in the Defense Ministry’s newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda on Monday.

"Thirty-three spy planes of foreign states conducted air reconnaissance along the borders of the Russian Federation and were tracked by Russia’s radars," the infographics says.

Also, five drones flew close to the Russian borders, according to the infographics.

Russian fighter jets from the air defense quick reaction alert forces were scrambled twice to intercept foreign aircraft. No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the infographics specifies.

In the past week, Russian pilots performed 249 flight shifts at 89 airfields as part of their combat training, the Defense Ministry said.