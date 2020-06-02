Russian defense ministry stockpiled medicine for Victory parade participants

"A stockpile of medicine and thermometers was set up as well as personal protective equipment: more than 1.5 million masks, more than 700,000 pairs of gloves, 30,000 flasks of hand sanitizer and 560,000 express coronavirus tests," he said.

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Russian defense ministry has successfully stockpiled medicine and protective personal equipment for participants in the Victory parade in Moscow, head of the defense ministry’s military medical directorate Dmitry Trishkin said Tuesday.

According to Trishkin, all parade participants will be supplied with protective equipment and each will go through medical checkups daily.

"All participants of the parade will be express tested for coronavirus three times a week," he said, adding that medicine can also be suppled if need be. According to Trishkin, the parade training will be held observing "maximum distance possible" between units.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said parade squadrons of 19 states had been invited to take part in the Victory parade in Moscow’s Red Square on June 24.

On May 26, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at a meeting with Shoigu that the Victory parade will take place on June 24 and ordered to launch preparations to hold it. He explained that he had chosen the date since the legendary, historic parade of victors was held on June 24, 1945, when the soldiers who had fought for Moscow and Stalingrad, defended Leningrad, liberated Europe and stormed Berlin marched on Red Square.