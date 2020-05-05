Number of coronavirus cases found in Russian Armed Forces up to 1,475, says ministry

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Russian Armed Forces totals 1,475 people in the period from March to May 5, the Ministry of Defense said in its bulletin released on Tuesday. On Monday, the ministry reported about 1,384 cases among servicemen.

"As many as 1,475 servicemen with positive results were found during the 100% (coronavirus) screening in the Russian Armed Forces from March to May 4 of this year," the ministry said.

The coronavirus has also been detected with 1,186 servicemen particularly in military educational institutions, as well as 360 cases have been found among the civilian personnel of Russia’s Armed Forces, with 25 people having recovered since March, according to the ministry.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3.5 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 245,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 155,370 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 19,865 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,451 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.