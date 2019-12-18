Su-57 fighter jet once again tested in Syria — Russian General Staff

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has once again tested Su-57 multirole fighter jets in Syria, and all tasks have been successfully fulfilled, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov told foreign military attaches on Tuesday.

"Trials of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets continue. They were once again tested in Syria, and all planned tasks were successfully fulfilled," Gerasimov was quoted by the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) as saying.

He added that in general, aviation and military units have received 139 modern aircraft in 2019.