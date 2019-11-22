Russian tanks to get urban survival kits in 2020

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Russia’s top brass plans to supply extra armor kits for tanks and combat vehicles for their effective fight in urban environments, Chief of the Defense Ministry’s Main Automotive and Armor Department Major-General Sergei Bibik told the daily Izvestia on Friday.

"The experience gained in local armed conflicts has allowed us to complete work on creating advanced additional protection kits for serial-produced tanks and infantry fighting vehicles for their operation in urbanized terrain. In 2020, these kits will already arrive for the troops," the general said.

Russia’s top brass will also purchase Okhotoved buggies and Yesaul special armored vehicles for Special Operations forces, he added.

In 2020, 15 models of armored and motor vehicles excelling foreign rivals by some parameters will enter service in the Russian Army, he said.

"Armored and motor rifle units will soon receive upgraded BMP-1M and BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles with the Berezhok combat module and also T-80BVM and T-90M tanks," the general said.

The Russian defense industry has also developed new Taifun (Typhoon) 4x4 armored vehicles: the ZA-53949A10 and the ZA-53949A10BM models, to enable motorized infantry units to accomplish their transport and combat missions, he said.

They feature good armor protection and will be capable of shielding the crew and the assault force from small arms, mines and shell fragments, the general added.

"The ZA-53949A10BM vehicle is equipped with a remote-controlled combat module with a machine-gun, which will allow it to perform complex fire missions. ZSA-T and ZSA-P medical evacuation vehicles have been derived from this model," he said.