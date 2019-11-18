Rostec admits localization of components production for Su-57 fighters abroad

DUBAI /United Arab Emirates/, November 18. /TASS/. Russia has offered localization of production of certain components for the export version of the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jet in the countries interested in it, particularly India and United Arab Emirates, Chief Executive Officer of Russia's state hi-tech corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov told reporters on Monday.

"Su-57 - India, most probably Emirates. They have been considering and discussing it for a long time, though no decision has been delivered yet," he said when asked a respective question. "Localization (has been offered)," Chemezov said, adding that in each particular case it is necessary to estimate what this or that country is able to produce.