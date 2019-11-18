Russia ready to deliver both Su-35 and Su-57 fighters to Turkey

"We have made our proposals [to Turkey] and have offered Su-35s. So far, they are thinking over it. When they make a decision, we are ready for the sale while the industry is ready to produce both Su-57 and Su-35 fighters," the chief executive stated, responding to the corresponding question.

DUBAI/United Arab Emirates/, November 18. /TASS/. Russia is ready to deliver both generation 4++ Su-35 and fifth-generation Su-57 fighters to Turkey, Head of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov said at the Dubai Airshow 2019 on Monday.

The Su-35 is a Russian generation 4++ multirole super-maneuverable fighter outfitted with a phased array radar and thrust-vectoring engines.

The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multirole fighter designed to destroy all types of air, ground and naval targets. The Su-57 fighter jet features stealth technology with the broad use of composite materials, is capable of developing supersonic cruising speed and is furnished with the most advanced onboard radio-electronic equipment, including a powerful onboard computer (the so-called electronic second pilot), the radar system spread across its body and some other innovations, in particular, armament placed inside its fuselage.

The Su-57 took to the skies for the first time on January 29, 2010. Compared to its predecessors, the Su-57 combines the functions of an attack plane and a fighter jet while the use of composite materials and innovation technologies and the fighter’s aerodynamic configuration ensure the low level of radar and infrared signature.

The plane’s armament will include, in particular, hypersonic missiles. The fifth-generation fighter jet has been successfully tested in combat conditions in Syria.

The Dubai Airshow 2019 runs in Dubai (the United Arab Emirates) on November 17-21. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport acts as the organizer of the integrated Russian exposition on a total area of over 750 square meters.

Apart from the state hi-tech corporation Rostec and Rosoboronexport, eight leading Russian defense manufacturers will present their armament and military hardware at the Dubai air show, including the United Aircraft Corporation, the Russian Helicopters rotorcraft producer, the United Engine-Making Corporation, the High-Precision Weapons Research and Production Association, the Almaz-Antey Group, the Shvabe Holding Company and other entities.