Egyptian anti-aircraft gunners use Russian command and control module in joint drills

"The export modification of the MRU-B reconnaissance and control module with a radar station produced by the Rubin Research and Production Enterprise [part of Ruselectronics within the state hi-tech corporation Rostec] took part in the first Arrow of Friednship-2019 joint drills of air defense troops from the Russian Federation and the Arab Republic of Egypt running on the territory of the air defense tactical training center near Cairo," the press office said.

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Egyptian anti-aircraft gunners employed the Russian-made MRU-B module from the Barnaul-T battlefield command and control system to coordinate air defense weapons in the Arrow of Friendship-2019 joint drills with Russia, the press office of Ruselectronics Group (the module’s manufacturer) told TASS on Thursday.

The MRU-B reconnaissance and control module provided for effective command and control and coordination of air defense forces and military hardware. Specifically, the module helped exercise command and control of batteries of Tor-M2E surface-to-air missile systems and Shilka-M4 self-propelled anti-aircraft guns operational in the Egyptian Army, Ruselectronics explained.

The MRU-B module conducts automatic reconnaissance of low-flying targets, gathers and shows data on the air situation, provides target acquisition, issues battle commands, and also develops and transmits combat and data documents to upper command posts, the Ruselectronics press office quoted Rubin CEO Andrei Tarasov as saying.

The module is outfitted with advanced automation, communications and data exchange systems. Anti-aircraft batteries placed under the control of the MRU-B module prove to be a formidable weapon against enemy aircraft, "which allows this equipment to enjoy demand from foreign customers," the chief executive said.

The Arrow of Friendship-2019 joint Russian-Egyptian drills were held for the first time on the territory of Egypt’s air defense tactical training center from October 26 to November 7. More than 100 Russian personnel took part in the drills.