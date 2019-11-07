Russian military visit Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Russian military who arrived in Egypt to take part in joint drills dubbed Arrow of Friendship-2019 have visited the Pyramid of Cheops in Giza (Great Pyramid of Giza), the press service for Russia’s Southern Military District said in a statement on Thursday.

"Russian servicemen went on a tour of the Pyramid of Cheops (Khufu) in Giza, which is the only original monument on the list of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World dating back to Ancient Egypt. The servicemen also saw the world-famous and renowned Pyramids of Khafre, Menkaure, queens, as well as the Great Sphinx of Giza," the statement reads.

The Russian military also paid a visit to the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, home to an extensive collection that includes ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun’s Gold Mask and sarcophagus, as well as statues and mummies of pharaohs, decoration, priests’ sarcophagus and many items from the ancient world.

The servicemen also toured the Great Mosque of Muhammad Ali situated at the highest point of the Citadel of Cairo, medieval Islamic-era fortification in downtown Cairo.

The joint Arrow of Friendship-2019 military exercises were held for the first time in Egypt between October 26 and November 7. The Russian Defense Ministry fielded more than 100 servicemen to take part in them.