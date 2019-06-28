Russia wraps up large-scale military drills involving 150,000 troops

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The surprise combat readiness check in the Central Military District involving about 150,000 troops ended with tactical drills and controlling exercises at practice ranges, the press office of Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Friday.

"The tactical drills and controlling exercises at practice ranges wrapped up the sudden combat readiness check of troops and forces of the Central Military District, a part of the troops and forces of the Southern and Eastern Military Districts, some units of the Airborne Force, long-range and military transport aviation that was held on June 24-28, 2019 in compliance with the decision by the supreme commander-in-chief of the Russian Armed Forces," the press office said in a statement.

The troops have started to return to their permanent bases and aircraft to their aerodromes. After the combat readiness check, the troops will also go on combat duty for the air defense in the organic zones of responsibility, the statement says.

The large-scale military drills were held at more than 35 practice ranges in Siberia, the Urals and the Volga area, south Russia, in Buryatia in East Siberia and in the Caspian Sea. Overall, the drills involved about 150,000 troops, over 20,000 items of armament and military hardware, up to 500 aircraft and 35 warships and support vessels.

The troops’ snap combat readiness check in the Central Military District started on June 24 on order from Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Vladimir Putin. Over this period, the troops held more than 50 drills and practiced the tasks of strengthening the protection of vital state and military facilities, conducting air defense, countering terrorist threats, eliminating illegal armed formations and other destructive forces.