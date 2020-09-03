Russian health ministry expands list of priority coronavirus vaccination groups

"The following groups are subject to priority vaccination against COVID-19: employees of medical establishments (all of them), educational organizations, police, public transport, trade, agencies of social protection of the population, enterprises of public catering and other organizations whose work involves direct contact with a big number of people (hotels, barbershops, dry-cleaners, banks, security firms and others)," the document said. Conscripts and students of secondary and higher vocational education institutions.

MOSCOW, September 3./TAS/. Along with medics and teachers, the Russian Ministry of Healthcare has recommended for priority coronavirus vaccination also people working in the sectors of trade and services, police, conscripts, students and school students above 18 years of age.

It also said that those earlier infected with coronavirus and having antibodies were not subject to vaccination.

The document also listed counter-indications for the vaccination.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology underwent clinical trials in June and July. It is based on a platform that was used to create some other vaccines. On August 15, the Russian Health Ministry said that its production had begun.

To date, 1,009,995 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 826,935 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 17,528 fatalities nationwide.