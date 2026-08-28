US escorted around 1,500 vessels through Strait of Hormuz — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, August 28. /TASS/. Over the past few months, the US military helped approximately 1,500 ships to pass the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Bradley Cooper.

"Over the past several months, US forces have assisted nearly 1,500 commercial vessels in transiting the strait by providing coordinated protection. Those ships were carrying nearly 750 million barrels of crude oil, destined for global energy markets," he said in a video address, posted on the X social network.

Cooper claimed that since the US resumed its maritime blockade on Iran in mid-July, the Islamic republic "has exported zero oil from its shores."

The United States resumed its maritime blockade of Iran on July 14. US CENTCOM’s forces have since redirected 75 vessels and disabled three.