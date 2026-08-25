Israel expels Netherlands officials from Gaza support center — Foreign Ministry

TEL AVIV, August 25. /TASS/. Israel will immediately expel representatives of the Netherlands from the Gaza support center in Kiryat Gat, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said.

"Representatives of the Netherlands will be expelled immediately from the International Support Center for Gaza in Kiryat Gat," he wrote on X.

"I made this decision today, with the approval of Prime Minister Netanyahu, following a series of anti-Israel measures taken by the Dutch government. The latest being the enactment of a law prohibiting trade in Israeli products from Judea and Samaria [the Jewish name for the West Bank -- TASS), East Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights, which will take effect next month."

According to the minister, "notice of this decision was delivered this evening to the Dutch Embassy in Israel and, of course, also to our American friends. The Dutch representatives have been instructed to leave Israel within one week."

The Foreign Minister noted that "the Dutch government’s anti-Israel policy has been accompanied by an unprecedented wave of antisemitism and boycotts in the Netherlands." Saar stressed that "Israel will not allow measures to be taken against it without a response.".