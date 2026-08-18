Warsaw, Kiev continue discussions on Patriot missile supplies — ambassador

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Warsaw and Kiev are continuing talks aimed at supplying missiles for US-made Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine’s army, Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasily Bodnar told the RMF FM radio station.

"We carry on our work, the Defense Ministry will provide further details," Bodnar said when asked whether Kiev had received a response from the Polish government regarding the missiles. "The decision is unlikely to be announced publicly," the diplomat added.

On July 30, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Warsaw would continue to send military aid to Ukraine, including missiles for Patriot systems. According to Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, a final decision on supplying the missiles to Kiev has not yet been made. In the spring of 2026, Poland already sent several missiles for Patriot systems as part of the NATO coalition.