BERLIN, July 13. /TASS/. The German Foreign Ministry has stated that the Russian Ambassador to Berlin, Sergey Nechaev, was summoned to the department in connection with an alleged cyber campaign directed against Germany, its EU partners, and Ukraine.

"Cyberattacks against Germany, EU partners, and Ukraine are unacceptable," it is claimed in a statement published on the German Foreign Ministry's page on social media X. "We are responding decisively to them, including through additional sanctions. Furthermore, we summoned the Russian Ambassador today and once again explained our position," the German Foreign Ministry stated.

The Russian Embassy in Berlin has repeatedly noted the artificial escalation of anti-Russian hysteria. They drew attention to the fact that fabricated plots, including those about cyberattacks, are being used, which are related to conspiracy theories.