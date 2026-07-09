Moldova’s constitutional court strips Gagauzia of right to have own election commission

CHISINAU, July 9. /TASS/. The Constitutional Court of Moldova has declared unconstitutional a 1994 law on the special status of Gagauzia, which relates to the formation of the Central Election Commission and the appointment of heads of law enforcement agencies.

"To declare unconstitutional the text approving the composition of the Central Election Commission of Gagauzia pursuant to the provisions of Article 12, paragraph (3) (d), as well as articles 19, 22, 23 and 24 of Law No. 344 dated December 23, 1994 on the special legal status of Gagauzia," Constitutional Court Chairman Domnica Manole read the resolution.

The provisions on the appointment and dismissal of the head of the Interior Department of Gagauzia, the head of the Department of the Information and Security Service of Gagauzia and the head of the Justice Department of the autonomy were also found to be unconstitutional.

Earlier, Gagauzia head Evghenia Gutsul said that it was the law on the special status of Gagauzia, adopted by the Moldovan parliament in 1994, that became a political and legal compromise that helped maintain stability and peace in the country.

About 150,000 Gagauz people live in the south of Moldova, representing the Turkic-speaking ethnic group of the Orthodox faith. In 1990, they proclaimed their republic, but Chisinau did not recognize it and sent volunteers to pacify the Gagauz people. Bloodshed was avoided because Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev sent in internal troops.

In December 1994, the conflict was resolved by legislating a special legal status of Gagauzia, under which the autonomy was created with its own parliament, government, flag, coat of arms and anthem, and the head is a member of the Moldovan government.