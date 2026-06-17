Zelensky to be excluded from NATO summit plenary session in Ankara — Rutte

BRUSSELS, June 17. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky will not take part in the plenary session of the NATO summit in Ankara on July 7-8, although he is expected to attend events on the sidelines, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a press conference ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers on June 18.

"We assume for [Vladimir Zelensky] during the NATO summit to have a program similar to what we had last year in the Hague. So, many meetings, but no sit-down with all the leaders, because we will have one session with the 32," Rutte said.

His remarks indicate that Zelensky will not be invited to address the summit's plenary session, even briefly. They also suggest that no Ukraine-NATO Council meeting at the level of heads of state and government will be held in Ankara, unlike in 2023 and 2024.

According to sources in Brussels, NATO headquarters is seeking to keep the summit agenda for allied leaders as concise as possible in order to minimize the risk of disagreements with US President Donald Trump.