US, Iranian chief negotiators may meet in Geneva on June 19 — Iranian foreign minister

TEHRAN, June 15. /TASS/. The heads of the US and Iranian delegations may meet in Geneva prior to the signing of a memorandum to resovle the conflict, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"It is likely that a meeting between the chief negotiators from both sides will take place in Switzerland on Friday, and a memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States will be signed," the Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying. "After that, the first round of subsequent negotiations will be held."

The minister expects the signing of the memorandum to produce a positive effect on the economic situation in Iran, but, according to him, "Tehran should not fully depend on such economic agreements and rely on them."

Earlier, officials from the United States, Iran and Pakistan, which has acted as a mediator, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement. The deal is expected to be signed in Geneva on June 19. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, during a 60-day ceasefire the sides will discuss Iran’s nuclear program, while US maritime blockade measures against Iran will end from June 15 and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will cease immediately and permanently.