Pashinyan describes his June 1 talk with Putin as positive

YEREVAN, June 2. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 1 as positive.

"Yesterday I spoke with the Russian president and, of course, thanked him for the call. He called to wish me a happy birthday. We discussed ongoing issues, and we had a positive conversation," the Armenian prime minister said.

On June 1, Putin held a phone conversation with Pashinyan to discuss the outcomes of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting held on May 29 in Astana. During the call, he also wished the Armenian prime minister a happy birthday.

According to the Armenian government's press service, the two leaders exchanged views on current bilateral and multilateral issues. Pashinyan thanked Putin for his balanced positions, friendly attitude, and support on a number of contentious matters. The two leaders agreed to continue their discussions at the earliest opportunity during an in-person meeting.