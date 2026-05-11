Iran demands unfreezing of assets, vessel safety in Strait of Hormuz from US — MFA

TEHRAN, May 11. /TASS/. Iran's response to the US proposal included demands to ensure the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and to unfreeze Iranian assets, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei reported.

"Iran’s demand to cease maritime piracy against Iranian vessels, Iran’s demand to release the assets belonging to the Iranian people that have been illegally held for many years in foreign banks due to US pressure - is this an excessive demand? Our proposal to ensure safe movement in the Strait of Hormuz - is this an excessive demand?" he said during a press conference.

Also, according to him, during the current exchange of messages with the US on resolving the conflict, Iran does not raise issues related to its nuclear program. "At this stage, our focus is on ending the war. Regarding the nuclear issue, Iran’s materials, and topics related to enrichment, future decisions and options to be considered, this is a matter we will certainly discuss when the time comes," he said.

Baghaei noted that Iran regrets that views imposed by Israel on the settlement of the conflict prevail in Washington, and the US continues to insist on its unfounded demands, commenting on the words of US President Donald Trump about the unacceptability of Iran’s response to the US proposal for conflict resolution.