US should accept Russia’s proposal to take enriched uranium out of Iran — expert

WASHINGTON, May 11. /TASS/. The United States should accept Russia's proposal to take enriched uranium out of Iran, the implementation of this idea would allow Moscow and Washington, among other things, to expand bilateral dialogue, Jennifer Kavanagh, senior fellow and director of the military analysis program at the Washington-based think tank Defense Priorities, told TASS, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements.

"I think Trump should take Putin's offer to take Iran's HEU. If the U.S. and Russia could work together to solve Iran's nuclear issue, it could be the starting point for expanded bilateral dialogue, including talks on strategic stability," she believes.

As Putin noted in a conversation with reporters on May 9, Russia's proposals on taking Iranian enriched uranium out of the republic remain on the table.

"And it seems to me that it’s a good proposal. If everyone agrees, Iran may rest assured that they handed over these materials to a friendly country that cooperates and will continue to cooperate with Iran in the atomic energy sector. Iran is not pursuing any other program, such as weapons programs," the Russian president said.