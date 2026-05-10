Iran refuses to dismantle its nuclear facilities — WSJ

NEW YORK, May 10. /TASS/. Iran, in a response to the American peace proposal, refused to dismantle its nuclear facilities, which Washington insists on, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported, citing sources.

Tehran is ready to agree to suspend uranium enrichment, but not for 20 years as the US demands, according to sources.

Moreover, Tehran is offering to reprocess some of its enriched uranium stockpiles to reduce their enrichment levels and hand over the remainder to a third party under the guarantee that if negotiations fail or the US abandons the agreement at a later stage, nuclear fuel will be returned to the Islamic Republic, according to the publication.

Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera reported earlier on Sunday that the Pakistani side had conveyed Iran’s response to the American proposal for a settlement to US representatives.