Israeli army says it struck over 15 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

TEL AVIV, May 7. /TASS/. The Israeli army’s press office announced new strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

On Wednesday, the military struck over 15 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including weapons depots, production sites, launch sites, and command centers used for military purposes, the army’s press office said.

On Thursday morning, Hezbollah launched several rockets at Israeli troops operating in southern Lebanon, with no casualties reported on the Israeli side, Israel’s army press office said.