Hezbollah urges Lebanon to reverse its Hezbollah disarmament decision

BEIRUT, April 27. /TASS/. Lebanon should reopen national dialogue and lift its ban on the military wing of Hezbollah, which has been fighting against Israeli aggression, the Shia organization’s Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said in a written address to his supporters on Telegram.

"The government should prioritize national interests and revoke the shameful decision dated March 2 that outlawed Hezbollah fighters," the Shiite politician wrote. He called on the government to return to dialogue and unity in order to fight back against the US-Israeli conspiracy.

Qassem has argued that, with US support, Israel "pursues the goal of destroying the Islamic Resistance which has relied upon popular support."

On March 2, the Lebanese government banned military activities of Hezbollah across the country. Prime Minister Nawaf Salam demanded that the Shia movement surrender its weapons to the Lebanese army and limit its activities to the political sphere within the framework of constitutional provisions. The move followed attacks by Hezbollah militants on neighborhoods in northern Israel, which sparked a new bout of military escalation.