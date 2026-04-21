Witkoff, Kushner not yet off for talks with Iran, still in US — media

WASHINGTON, April 21. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, have not yet left for Pakistan for talks with Iran and are still in the United States, Axios journalist Barak Ravid said.

"Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also still in the US. The DHSgov (Department of Homeland Security - TASS) plane that was supposed to take them this morning from Miami to Europe and to Pakistan didn't leave until several minutes ago and is making its way now to Washington DC. Maybe they are going to see Trump," he wrote on his X page.

CNN said earlier, citing sources that US Vice President JD Vance had not set off for talks with Iran in Pakistan. The White House reportedly plans to hold extra consultations where he is supposed to be present. Vance was expected to travel to Islamabad on Tuesday morning but it is not yet clear whether Iran is going to send its delegation to the second round of talks.