Zelensky alleges Druzhba pipeline repair completed

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky said the repairs at the allegedly damaged segment of the Druzhba oil pipeline were completed.

"Ukraine has completed the repair work at the Druzhba oil pipeline section," he wrote on his Telegram account. "The oil pipeline may now resume functioning," he added, without indicating any specific time.

The Druzhba oil pipeline supports oil supplies to Belarusian refineries and its transit to Europe. The southern leg of the oil pipeline delivers oil to Hungary and Slovakia. Russian oil is not supplied to Hungary from January 27.