Anthropic was trying to police action of US military — Trump

NEW YORK, April 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that the artificial intelligence company Anthropic was trying to dictate the US military how to act.

"Anthropic is a group of very smart people, but they started telling our military how to operate, and we didn't want that," he said in an interview with CNBC. "In fact, they came to the office, they came to the White House a few days ago, and we had some very good talks with them. And I think they're shaping up."

According to the US leader, Anthropic "can be of great use" to the US administration, and the US authorities "will get along with them just fine" in the future.

Earlier, the Pentagon designated Anthropic as a "supply chain threat," effectively severing business ties with it. The US leader also ordered all federal agencies to stop using the company's products.

The Pentagon previously worked closely with Anthropic and used its Claude AI model. The company refused to comply with the department's demands to lift some restrictions on Claude's use. The Pentagon is seeking permission from its AI companies to use their technologies for all legitimate purposes, which it defines as military operations and intelligence gathering. Anthropic refused these conditions. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei stated that the company did not agree to grant the Pentagon full access to its AI model because it does not want its products to be used for "mass surveillance" of US citizens or for the development of fully autonomous weapons.