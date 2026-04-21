Pakistan receives confirmation from US, Iran talks to take place — agency

NEW YORK, April 21. /TASS/. Iran and the United States have confirmed to Pakistan that they will hold a new round of talks in Islamabad, Associated Press quoted the local authorities as saying.

It said the Pakistani government received confirmation that Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and US Vice President JD Vance will arrive in Islamabad on Wednesday morning.

The US and Israel started a large-scale operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, US leader Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds on failed talks in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Ghalibaf, and the American by Vance.

Earlier CNN quoted sources as saying that the second round of talks will take place on the morning of April 22. The US delegation will be led by Vance. The Al-Hadath television channel said the US and American delegations will arrive in Islamabad simultaneously on Tuesday. Iran earlier said it had not yet made a decision on whether it would take part in the talks.