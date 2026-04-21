Afghan Foreign Ministry believes restoration of cooperation with US possible some day

DUBAI, April 21. /TASS/. Afghanistan allows for the possibility of resuming cooperation with the US in the future, but rules out the presence of American troops in the country, Zakir Jalaly, the Afghan Foreign Ministry's second political director, told the UAE newspaper The National.

The diplomat called the experience of the American military presence "a negative example in our bilateral relations" with the US. However, he did not rule out the possibility of developing ties with Washington in other forms in the future. "We can explore opportunities in our bilateral relations," Jalaly added.

In September 2025, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington was attempting to retake control of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. The White House then announced that US authorities were discussing issues related to the facility with Afghan representatives. The American leader later stated that "something bad" awaits Afghanistan if its authorities do not agree to return control of the base to the US. From 2001 to 2021, the Bagram airfield served as the largest base for the US-led international coalition in Afghanistan. On July 1, 2021, the Americans abandoned the airbase, and on August 15, it came under Taliban control.