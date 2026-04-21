EU expects oil to flow through Druzhba pipeline in coming days — EU Commissioner

BRUSSELS, April 21. /TASS/. The European Union expects oil to flow through the Druzhba pipeline in the coming days, which will allow it to immediately approve Kiev's €90 billion financing plan and begin transferring the first funds to Ukraine, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos announced upon her arrival at the EU Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Luxembourg.

"I have three positive messages. The first is that if in the next days the oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline we could start very early dispersing the 90 billion euros loan for Ukraine," she said.

Kos also confirmed the EU's plans to allocate an additional €2.7 billion to Kiev because Ukraine supposedly "delivered a lot of reforms in the past few weeks" as part of the country’s European integration process. Earlier, EU Foreign Service Chief Kaja Kallas said she expected important decisions on the €90 billion loan for Kiev on Wednesday.