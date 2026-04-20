Islamabad blocks off streets, steps up security for coming US-Iran talks

ISLAMABAD, April 20. /TASS/. Traffic along Islamabad’s central streets has been blocked ahead of the potential arrival of US and Iranian delegations for the second round of settlement talks, a TASS correspondent reports.

Police have stepped up security measures in the Pakistani capital city, with the strictest measures being enforced in the so-called red zone housing the governmental compound and diplomatic missions; additional police posts have been deployed to major roads.

The Daily Pakistan reported earlier that heavy-duty trucks have been barred from entering the capital city where major roads, including popular pedestrian streets are blocked. According to the Dawn newspaper, public transport has been halted in Islamabad and its satellite city of Rawalpindi.

These measures have been taken to ensure safe passage of foreign delegations. Up to 400 elite police officers, including 100 snipers, as well as 7,000 policemen from Islamabad and 4,000 from the Punjab province have been engaged in securing public order

The United States and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran on February 28. On April 7, the United States announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad on April 11. Both Tehran and Washington said after the negotiations that no agreement on a long-term settlement of the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. It is not yet known if a new round of consultations will take place.