Spain will not participate in military operation in Strait of Hormuz — foreign minister

MADRID, April 20. /TASS/. Spain has clarified that it does not intend to participate in any military operations in the Strait of Hormuz. Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares emphasized that the strait should once again serve as a corridor of free and safe passage for vessels from all countries, without discrimination.

"Our position is clear: we will not engage in any military activity in the Hormuz," Albares assured during an interview with RNE radio.

Additionally, the diplomat reiterated his call for suspending the European Union's Association Agreement with Israel. "The EU can only cooperate with nations that recognize themselves as democracies committed to respecting human rights," he stated.

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. Subsequently, on April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire. Talks between the United States and Iran took place in Islamabad on April 11, but both sides reported that they were unable to reach a long-term agreement due to persistent differences. It remains uncertain whether another round of negotiations will occur. Notably, the US began a naval blockade of Iran on April 13.