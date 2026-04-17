Several ceasefire breaches by Israel recorded in southern Lebanon

TUNIS, April 17. /TASS/. Ceasefire violations by Israel have been reported in southern Lebanon, with Israeli artillery targeting the town of Khiam, Lebanon’s NNA reported.

According to the news agency, five projectiles fell within the town. It also reported that the southern town of Quneitra, near the Israeli border, came under artillery fire. According to NNA, the strikes hit an ambulance crew, resulting in casualties.

A 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect earlier in the day. The agreement was reached by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with US President Donald Trump acting as mediator.