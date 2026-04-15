Communications between Iran and US through mediator continue — Iranian Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, April 15. /TASS/. The United States and Iran continue to engage in indirect talks facilitated by a Pakistani mediator, according to Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei.

During a briefing, Baghaei confirmed that communication lines remain open between Tehran and Washington through the intermediary, the Mehr news agency reports. He also noted that the upcoming arrival of the Pakistani representative in Tehran signals a continuation of the discussions initiated in Islamabad. The Pakistani delegation is expected to arrive in Tehran on April 15, with the intention of further exploring the positions of both Iran and the United States.

On April 11, Iran and the US conducted several rounds of negotiations in Islamabad. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance represented the US. Both parties subsequently reported that they had been unable to reach a long-term agreement to resolve the ongoing conflict, citing persistent differences. As it stands, the prospects for advancing dialogue between Tehran and Washington remain uncertain.