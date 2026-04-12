Former UN expert blames US for failure of talks with Iran

GENEVA, April 12. /TASS/. The US is to blame for the failure of the Islamabad talks with Iran, Alfred de Zayas, former UN independent expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order, said.

"The failure of the ‘negotiations’ in Pakistan is the fault of the US, which seldom negotiates in good faith, practices perfidy, and insists in making maximalist demands. The US is not interested in quid pro quo, but only in imparting commands," he wrote on X.

According to the expert, "the world has learned that the US and Israel break almost all the agreements they enter into — or reinterpret them unilaterally to obtain advantages that the other side never consented to.".