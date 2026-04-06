Orban urges end to sanctions against Russian energy after attempted attack on gas pipeline

BUDAPEST, April 6. /TASS/. Hungary is firmly advocating for the lifting of sanctions on Russian oil and gas supplies to Europe, emphasizing the urgency of this move amid the looming threat of a global energy crisis linked to the ongoing situation in Iran. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban conveyed this stance during a visit to inspect a section of the gas pipeline and the measuring station in Kiskundorozsma, near the border with Serbia.

"The Hungarian position is clear: we must end sanctions against Russian energy," Orban declared, with his remarks broadcast on Hungarian television. He warned that "Europe is nearing an extremely serious energy crisis, and the coming days will be critical." In his view, "competition for energy resources could resemble the scramble we saw with vaccines during the coronavirus pandemic."

Orban's inspection followed an attempted terrorist attack on the Serbian segment of the TurkStream pipeline, which supplies gas to Hungary and Slovakia. In response, on April 5, he ordered the entire 250-kilometer stretch of the pipeline within Hungarian territory to be placed under military protection. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto accompanied him to the Serbia border.

"Currently, Hungary's energy supplies are secure, but the pipeline must be protected," Orban emphasized, adding that "the situation is extremely serious." He warned that "if this pipeline were to be cut, Hungary's economy would come to a standstill." When questioned by journalists, Orban said it was too early to identify those responsible for the sabotage attempt, as investigations by Serbian authorities were ongoing. He also recalled that Ukraine had previously blown up the Nord Stream pipeline, halted Russian gas transit to Hungary, and this year imposed an oil blockade on Hungary by refusing to resume supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.

Szijjarto further stated that "the Ukrainians aim to completely exclude Russian gas and oil from Europe." He pointed out that "political actions, as well as terrorist attacks, have been undertaken to achieve this goal," citing the explosion of the Nord Stream pipeline as the first such act.