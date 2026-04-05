The Economist highlights European gloom regarding the future of NATO

LONDON, April 6. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s remarks questioning NATO’s effectiveness have fueled a deep sense of gloom among European leaders regarding the alliance’s future, according to The Economist.

According to the Economist, Rubio was one of the last defenders in the current US administration of a strong transatlantic relationship and the prevention of a complete withdrawal of support for Ukraine. As the article states, "the last constraint may now be gone."

"This is the worst moment that NATO has faced," says Ivo Daalder, a former American ambassador to NATO (2009-2013), as quoted by the magazine. He noted that the Europeans' refusal to support Washington in the war against Iran had "undermined pro-NATO Americans, who argue that Europe offers America a launch-pad to project power globally."

According to an unnamed Finnish official quoted by The Economist, the situation "may have gone 'beyond the point' where European action could soften Mr. Trump’s contempt for NATO."

He believes the best option "would be to redouble efforts to build the European pillar of NATO."

"This could convince Mr. Trump that allies are willing to take up more of the burden. More probably, it would at least start to prepare them for the daunting task of taking over NATO if Mr. Trump abandons it," the source told the Economist.