TUNIS, March 26. /TASS/. Iran is demonstrating its ability to withstand military pressure, which is becoming a key factor in the modern international system, Egyptian expert Ahmed Mustafa, director of the Asian Research and Translation Center, told TASS.

"Iran is demonstrating its ability to survive, which in the new multipolar system is more important than the enemy’s destructive power," the expert emphasized. According to him, the attacks on senior leadership and military infrastructure have not resulted in a loss of control. "Decapitation does not mean a loss of operational capability: even with the removal of strategic leadership, operational capabilities can be maintained," Mustafa noted.

The expert said that Iran has managed to preserve key elements of its military architecture. "Missile and naval capabilities, distributed across protected facilities and underground networks, remain largely intact," he said. "Iran has demonstrated the new arithmetic of asymmetric warfare: missile defense systems cost millions per intercept, while ballistic missiles cost thousands," Mustafa continued. He said the Iranian attacks reveal the vulnerability of technological superiority.

Regarding the economic factor, he pointed to Iran’s effective pressure on the oil market. "The closure of the Strait of Hormuz shows how strategic vulnerability can be turned into a geopolitical advantage," he added. "This is not a victory in the traditional sense, but a demonstration that the ability to withstand pressure is itself a form of strategic success," Mustafa concluded.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.