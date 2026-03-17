EU to unveil Russian oil ban plan on April 15 — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, March 17. /TASS/. The EU leaders have prepared a decision completely banning Russian oil and intend to unveil it on April 15, in three days after the parliamentary elections in Hungary, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"The European Union prepared the decision on the complete ban of Russian oil and is going to make it public on April 15, in three days after elections in Hungary," Szijjarto said at the conference of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Budapest.

"If Hungary is banned from buying cheap oil, then energy supplies for the country will become more expensive. That is why we are ready to struggle. And if we win on April 12, then since April 15 we will struggle against the European Union, so that Hungary is not banned from buying cheap Russian oil," he added.