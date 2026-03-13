Over 24,500 civilian facilities damaged in Iran by US, Israeli strikes

TEHRAN, March 13. /TASS/. More than 24,500 civilian installations across Iran have been damaged in strikes carried out by the United States and Israel, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir-Hossein Kolivand, said.

"A total of 24,531 civilian facilities across various sectors have been damaged to date, and 19,775 of them are residential," Kolivand told IRNA. He further noted that 4,511 commercial facilities have also been damaged, a situation that could carry significant economic repercussions for residents of the affected areas.

Kolivand added that 69 schools were damaged in the attacks, with 154 individuals killed and 195 teachers and students wounded as a result.