Israel strikes another Iranian nuclear facility in Tehran — IDF

TEL AVIV, March 12. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claims to have struck another Iranian nuclear facility during attacks on Tehran in recent days.

"As part of the waves of strikes completed in the past days in Tehran, the Israeli Air Force, acting on precise IDF intelligence, struck an additional Iranian nuclear program site. The 'Taleghan' compound was utilized by the regime to advance critical capabilities for developing nuclear weapons," the press service said.

"The strike on the <...> compound joins other strikes related to eliminating the Iranian nuclear weapon threat," the IDF added.