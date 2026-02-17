Iran determined to achieve results at talks with US on nuclear dossier — diplomat

TEHRAN, February 17. /TASS/. The composition of the Iranian delegation to the consultations with the United States shows that Tehran is seriously set to achieve results, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"The Iranian delegation has arrived in Geneva fully prepared both from the technical [the nuclear dossier] and economic [sanctions lifting] points of view, which reflects the seriousness of Iran’s intention to engage in result-oriented talks," he told the IRNA news agency.

According to the Iranian State Television, the Iranian delegation includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Deputy Minister for political issues Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Deputy Minister for legal and international issues Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for economic diplomacy Hamid Ghanbari, and a number of experts.