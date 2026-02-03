NATO seeks to give Kiev more air defense missiles beyond those from US — Rutte

BRUSSELS, February 3. /TASS/. NATO is working to find and deliver extra air defense missiles to Ukraine beyond those provided by the United States, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a press conference in Kiev.

"We are working to ensure the fastest possible delivery of additional air defense systems. Not only through PURL, but also from other sources," he said, responding to a question about Kiev’s shortage of air defense missiles.

The PURL program was established by NATO last summer following the US decision to stop providing free weapons to Kiev. Under the program, Ukraine defines its military needs, EU countries allocate funds, purchase weapons from the US, and transfer them to Ukraine free of charge.

At the press conference, Rutte also admitted that a third of NATO countries are not participating in the program yet.