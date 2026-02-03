More than 1,100 apartment buildings in Kyiv left without heating — mayor

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. More than 1,100 apartment buildings in Kiev have been left without heating due to significant damage to a critical infrastructure facility, according to Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Over 1,100 apartment buildings in the Darnitsky and Dniprovsky districts remain without heat," Klitschko announced on his Telegram channel. "The heating infrastructure was severely damaged last night, necessitating the draining of the systems this morning." While he did not specify which facility was impacted, Ukrainian media reports indicated damage to Thermal Power Plant No. 4 in the Darnitsky district.

Explosions rocked Kiev on Tuesday night, prompting emergency power outages in the Darnitsky and Dneprovsky districts. Since late 2025, the city and surrounding regions have been experiencing frequent power outages due to extensive damage to energy infrastructure.

In January, Klitschko urged residents to consider evacuating the capital if possible, citing ongoing issues with heating and electricity supplies. He also recommended stockpiling essential supplies such as food, water, and medicine. This marks the first time since February 2022 that Kiev has faced such a severe energy crisis.