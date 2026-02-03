Ukrainian expert warns of potential total blackout in Kiev

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. With generators and mini-CHP plants unable to cover energy needs, a total blackout in Kiev is well within the realm of possibility, Yury Korolchuk, an analyst at the Ukrainian Institute for Strategic Studies, warned.

"A blackout could indeed happen. Unfortunately, this is the hard truth. Connecting everyone to generators is, let's say, a certain illusion, it's unrealistic, unfortunately, as are cogeneration plants," he said on the News Live YouTube channel.

The expert explained that cogeneration plants can perform "a certain role at certain facilities." However, to cover the needs of the capital fully, it would take installing a large number of such facilities over years.

Power supply problems in Kiev and the region have been observed since the end of 2025 due to serious damage to energy facilities in the capital region. On January 9, Mayor Vital Klitschko urged residents to leave if possible because of problems with heat and electricity supply, saying that half of the city's apartment buildings were not heated. On January 13, Klitschko said the situation with electricity supply in the city worsened with voltage inadequate even for critical infrastructure. According to him, the situation in the city is as dire as ever. On January 20, a new series of explosions hit Kiev triggering new interruptions in electricity, heat and water supplies.