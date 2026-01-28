Gaza's problems with water supply get worse — TV

CAIRO, January 28. /TASS/. Gaza City is facing a severe water shortage, the administrative center of the Palestinian enclave of the same name, Qatari TV channel Al Jazeera said, quoting city municipality officials.

According to the outlet, the reason was the failure of a pipeline that provided 70% of all water to local residents. The Gaza Municipality blamed Israel for the damage to the water pipeline.

Earlier, the Gaza authorities repeatedly drew attention to the worsening humanitarian crisis in the strip, where shortages of food, medicine, water and fuel still prevail, and accused Israel of preventing the delivery of necessary humanitarian aid.

On October 9, Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, agreed to implement the first stage of the peace plan of American President Donald Trump, and a ceasefire came into force in the Gaza Strip the next day. Under the agreement, Israel withdrew to a Yellow Line, retaining more than 50% of the enclave's territory under its control. The second phase of the Gaza deal involves the disarmament of Palestinian radicals, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the strip, the deployment of international stabilization forces there, as well as the start of work on the governance of Gaza, including the Board of Peace established by Trump.

Palestine regularly claims that Israel has violated the agreements and has attacked various areas of the enclave. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 492 Palestinians have been killed and more than 1,300 injured in Gaza since the ceasefire agreement came into force.