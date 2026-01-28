Orban says he, other Hungarian government members receive threats from Ukraine

BUDAPEST, January 28. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that he personally, as well as other members of his cabinet, have received direct threats from the Ukrainian government.

"The Ukrainian government is threatening us. Not the country, but mainly members of the government and myself personally," he said in a video message broadcast by M1 TV channel.

"Today the day began with new threats from Ukraine. This will become a part of everyday life before the elections" to the Hungarian parliament scheduled for April 12.

The prime minister explained that Kiev wants to change power in Hungary, since its current government will not allow Ukraine to join the European Union and will not provide it with financial support.

Earlier on Wednesday, Orban said that the Ukrainian leadership had crossed an acceptable line in its attacks on Hungary and interference in its internal affairs. He added that relations between the two countries were in a state of conflict.

On January 27, at Orban's direction, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador in Budapest to protest Ukraine's interference in Hungary's internal affairs, including in the upcoming polls.